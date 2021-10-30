Raikeya Collins, LPC-S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raikeya Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Raikeya Collins, LPC-S
Overview
Raikeya Collins, LPC-S is a Counselor in Katy, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 24646 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 665-7346
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Raikeya has such a warm, welcome, and familiar demeanor. She sets an atmosphere of safety and security which allows you to really dig deep and dive into the matters of your head and heart.
About Raikeya Collins, LPC-S
- Counseling
- English
- 1255765483
Frequently Asked Questions
Raikeya Collins accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Raikeya Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Raikeya Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raikeya Collins.
