Dr. Raisa Novofastovsky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novofastovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raisa Novofastovsky, DPM
Overview of Dr. Raisa Novofastovsky, DPM
Dr. Raisa Novofastovsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Novofastovsky works at
Dr. Novofastovsky's Office Locations
-
1
Raisa Novofastovsky Dpm1812 Quentin Rd Ste M2, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 382-1773
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Novofastovsky?
About Dr. Raisa Novofastovsky, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1710950878
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Novofastovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novofastovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novofastovsky works at
Dr. Novofastovsky has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Novofastovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Novofastovsky speaks Russian.
Dr. Novofastovsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novofastovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novofastovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novofastovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.