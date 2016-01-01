Raisa Rojas, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raisa Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Raisa Rojas, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Raisa Rojas, NP
Raisa Rojas, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing.
Raisa Rojas works at
Raisa Rojas' Office Locations
Oak Street Health Parkside5050 Parkside Ave # 2, Philadelphia, PA 19131 Directions (215) 602-7492
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Raisa Rojas, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1205307428
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Raisa Rojas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Raisa Rojas using Healthline FindCare.
Raisa Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Raisa Rojas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Raisa Rojas.
