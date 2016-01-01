Overview of Raisa Rojas, NP

Raisa Rojas, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing.



Raisa Rojas works at Oak Street Health Parkside in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.