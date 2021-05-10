Raleigh Phillips III, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raleigh Phillips III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Raleigh Phillips III, PSY
Overview
Raleigh Phillips III, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Norfolk, VA.
Raleigh Phillips III works at
Locations
Riverpoint Psychiatric Associates155 Kingsley Ln Ste 320, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (757) 489-4700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Phillips is an excellent therapist. He has helped me navigate some extremely difficult situations. I consider him a friend and trust his advice implicitly.
About Raleigh Phillips III, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English, French
- 1184673667
Raleigh Phillips III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Raleigh Phillips III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Raleigh Phillips III speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Raleigh Phillips III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raleigh Phillips III.
