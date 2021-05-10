See All Clinical Psychologists in Norfolk, VA
Raleigh Phillips III, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Raleigh Phillips III, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Norfolk, VA. 

Raleigh Phillips III works at Riverpoint Psychiatric Associates in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverpoint Psychiatric Associates
    155 Kingsley Ln Ste 320, Norfolk, VA 23505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 489-4700
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 10, 2021
    Dr. Phillips is an excellent therapist. He has helped me navigate some extremely difficult situations. I consider him a friend and trust his advice implicitly.
    Patient X — May 10, 2021
    About Raleigh Phillips III, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1184673667
