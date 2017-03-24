Dr. Ralph Benedict, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benedict is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Benedict, PHD is a Psychologist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Benedict works at
Ubmd Pediatric Outpatient Center (conventus)- Great Lakes Health System1001 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 323-0500
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can see why some people might not understand Dr. Benedict or may interpret his demeanor as falling short of a congenial bedside manner, but he is an intelligent and exceptionally accomplished and competent professional who is deeply insightful and kind behind his seemingly gruff exterior. I found interactions with him educational and enjoyable.
About Dr. Ralph Benedict, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Benedict accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benedict has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Benedict. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benedict.
