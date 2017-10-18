Dr. Filson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ralph Filson, DC
Overview
Dr. Ralph Filson, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Filson works at
Locations
-
1
Ralph M. Filson Dc PC10510 Old Olive Street Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-2295
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Filson?
Dr Filson is a tremendous doctor and also a tremendous person. He is not your typical ‘cattle mover’ type of physician you find so prevalent these days. Personal care with a healing intent. I moved away from StL several years ago and have been looking for another Dr Filson ever since. Funny, my brother referred me to a chiropractor here in Louisville, Dr Rodney Brown, and I immediately liked him as well. Guess who helped train Dr Brown at Logan College in StL? Yep, Dr Filson.
About Dr. Ralph Filson, DC
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1720114424
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Filson works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Filson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.