Ralph Grinnell Jr, MSN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ralph Grinnell Jr, MSN

Ralph Grinnell Jr, MSN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.

Ralph Grinnell Jr works at Texas MedClinic in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ralph Grinnell Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas MedClinic
    13722 EMBASSY ROW, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 403-4210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acute Bronchitis
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acute Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head Lice Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Ralph Grinnell Jr, MSN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457666109
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • .
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ralph Grinnell Jr, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ralph Grinnell Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ralph Grinnell Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ralph Grinnell Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ralph Grinnell Jr works at Texas MedClinic in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Ralph Grinnell Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Ralph Grinnell Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ralph Grinnell Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ralph Grinnell Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ralph Grinnell Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

