Dr. Ralph Whetstine, PSY.D is accepting new patients.
Dr. Ralph Whetstine, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Ralph Whetstine, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois School Of Professional Psychology, Chicago.
Dr. Whetstine works at
Locations
Center for Conscious Counseling830 E Higgins Rd Ste 104H, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (312) 948-9455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whetstine?
I have been seeing Dr. Whetstine for several months now, and I really can say he has helped my Syce and physical health. He is well educated, compassionate, understanding, realistic, and tells it like it is. I look forward to continue my Doxy/talks with him. He brightens my day and keeps me grounded in reality!
About Dr. Ralph Whetstine, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1891087540
Education & Certifications
- Psychologists Do Not Complete Fellowships
- Psychologists Do Not Complete Residency
- University Of Chicago, Center For Psychiatric Rehabilitation
- Illinois School Of Professional Psychology, Chicago
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whetstine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whetstine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Whetstine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whetstine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whetstine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whetstine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.