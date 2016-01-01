Ralph Wiktor accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ralph Wiktor, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ralph Wiktor, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Southfield, MI.
Ralph Wiktor works at
Locations
-
1
Melvin C. Murphy M.d. PC23077 Greenfield Rd Ste 485, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 552-9050
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ralph Wiktor?
About Ralph Wiktor, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1285674044
Frequently Asked Questions
Ralph Wiktor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ralph Wiktor works at
Ralph Wiktor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ralph Wiktor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ralph Wiktor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ralph Wiktor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.