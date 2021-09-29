See All Physicians Assistants in Fresno, CA
Ramandeep Aulakh, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Ramandeep Aulakh, PA-C

Ramandeep Aulakh, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fresno, CA. 

Ramandeep Aulakh works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ramandeep Aulakh's Office Locations

    Northwest - Internal Medicine
    4770 W Herndon Ave # 103, Fresno, CA 93722 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 450-6310

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 29, 2021
    Very personable and caring. Listened. Very happy with my visit
    — Sep 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ramandeep Aulakh, PA-C
    About Ramandeep Aulakh, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English, Punjabi
    • Female
    • 1326277153
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ramandeep Aulakh, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ramandeep Aulakh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ramandeep Aulakh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Ramandeep Aulakh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ramandeep Aulakh works at Saint Agnes Care in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Ramandeep Aulakh’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Ramandeep Aulakh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ramandeep Aulakh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ramandeep Aulakh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ramandeep Aulakh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

