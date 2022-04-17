Dr. El-Bkaily has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rami El-Bkaily, OD
Dr. Rami El-Bkaily, OD is an Optometrist in Dallas, TX.
Hargrave Eye Center PA1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 460, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (972) 986-9778
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Needed a new eye doctor and I gave Dr. El-Bkaily a try and it was a great decision. He is very knowledgeable and educated his patients on what’s going on with their eyes, tells funny jokes, and exhibits high levels of professionalism. Dr. El-Bkaily will be my doctor from here on out, no questions asked!!
- Optometry
- English, Arabic
- 1295392306
