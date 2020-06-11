See All Nurse Practitioners in Miami, FL
Ramon Roman, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Ramon Roman, ARNP

Ramon Roman, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL. 

Ramon Roman works at Carlos Alberto Lista-ensenat MD PA in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ramon Roman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carlos Alberto Lista-ensenat MD PA
    12320 Quail Roost Dr, Miami, FL 33177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 661-0061

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Ramon Roman, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295133346
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Ramon Roman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ramon Roman works at Carlos Alberto Lista-ensenat MD PA in Miami, FL. View the full address on Ramon Roman’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Ramon Roman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ramon Roman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ramon Roman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ramon Roman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

