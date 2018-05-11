Ramona Scott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Ramona Scott, NP
Overview of Ramona Scott, NP
Ramona Scott, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Ramona Scott's Office Locations
Womens Care Group PLC1930 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 546-1642
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable- least painful pelvic exam I have every had!
About Ramona Scott, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881859007
Frequently Asked Questions
Ramona Scott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ramona Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Ramona Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ramona Scott.
