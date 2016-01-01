Ran Ku, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ran Ku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ran Ku, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ran Ku, PA is a Neurosurgery Physician Assistant in Melrose, MA.
Ran Ku works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates585 Lebanon St # 2, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- Cigna
- Commonwealth Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ran Ku?
About Ran Ku, PA
- Neurosurgery (Physician Assistant)
- English
- 1851458525
Frequently Asked Questions
Ran Ku accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Ran Ku using Healthline FindCare.
Ran Ku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ran Ku works at
Ran Ku has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ran Ku.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ran Ku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ran Ku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.