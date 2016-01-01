See All Physicians Assistants in Melrose, MA
Ran Ku, PA

Neurosurgery (Physician Assistant)
Ran Ku, PA is a Neurosurgery Physician Assistant in Melrose, MA. 

Ran Ku works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care, Neurosurgery in Melrose, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    585 Lebanon St # 2, Melrose, MA 02176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital

Back Pain
Balance Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    • Neurosurgery (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • 1851458525
    Ran Ku, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ran Ku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ran Ku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ran Ku works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care, Neurosurgery in Melrose, MA. View the full address on Ran Ku’s profile.

    Ran Ku has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ran Ku.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ran Ku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ran Ku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

