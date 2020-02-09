See All Nurse Practitioners in Eugene, OR
Randa Kucey, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Randa Kucey, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Randa Kucey, FNP

Randa Kucey, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Eugene, OR. 

Randa Kucey works at Iridescent Wellness Clinic in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Randa Kucey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Iridescent Wellness Clinic
    1907 Garden Ave Ste 203, Eugene, OR 97403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 505-9317
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Choice Health
    • Medicaid
    • Moda Health
    • Providence Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Randa Kucey?

    Feb 09, 2020
    Randa was and has been the best physician I've ever been to. She shows a true care for her patients that is a rare quality with physicians :). She speaks to her patients in a genuine and personable manner that makes them feel at ease. Shes been my physician for about a year and every time I come in it's a pleasure to see her. The other people that work there are great as well. They are all smiles and very helpful. I give Randa Kucey a five star rating and would highly recomend her to anyone considering a physician.
    John — Feb 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Randa Kucey, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Randa Kucey, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Randa Kucey to family and friends

    Randa Kucey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Randa Kucey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Randa Kucey, FNP.

    About Randa Kucey, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871905620
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Randa Kucey, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Randa Kucey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Randa Kucey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Randa Kucey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Randa Kucey works at Iridescent Wellness Clinic in Eugene, OR. View the full address on Randa Kucey’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Randa Kucey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Randa Kucey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Randa Kucey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Randa Kucey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Randa Kucey, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.