Randa Kucey, FNP
Overview of Randa Kucey, FNP
Randa Kucey, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Eugene, OR.
Randa Kucey's Office Locations
Iridescent Wellness Clinic1907 Garden Ave Ste 203, Eugene, OR 97403 Directions (541) 505-9317Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Choice Health
- Medicaid
- Moda Health
- Providence Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Randa was and has been the best physician I've ever been to. She shows a true care for her patients that is a rare quality with physicians :). She speaks to her patients in a genuine and personable manner that makes them feel at ease. Shes been my physician for about a year and every time I come in it's a pleasure to see her. The other people that work there are great as well. They are all smiles and very helpful. I give Randa Kucey a five star rating and would highly recomend her to anyone considering a physician.
About Randa Kucey, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871905620
Randa Kucey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Randa Kucey accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Randa Kucey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Randa Kucey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Randa Kucey.
