See All Chiropractors in Reno, NV
Dr. Randall Gates, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Randall Gates, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Randall Gates, DC is a Chiropractor in Reno, NV. 

Dr. Gates works at Gates Brain Health Inc. in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Craig Roelofs, DC
Dr. Craig Roelofs, DC
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Tobin Dobler, DC
Dr. Tobin Dobler, DC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Brent Roelofs, DC
Dr. Brent Roelofs, DC
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Gates Brain Health Inc.
    5420 Kietzke Ln Ste 108, Reno, NV 89511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 507-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Central Vestibular Vertigo
Concussion
Dizziness
Central Vestibular Vertigo
Concussion
Dizziness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Videonystagmography Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Gates?

Oct 26, 2020
Very knowledgeable and caring. Genuinely wants to help. I’ve made more progress under his care than anyone else’s.
— Oct 26, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Randall Gates, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Randall Gates, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gates to family and friends

Dr. Gates' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Gates

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Randall Gates, DC.

About Dr. Randall Gates, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1255633830
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Randall Gates, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gates works at Gates Brain Health Inc. in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Gates’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gates. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gates.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Randall Gates, DC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.