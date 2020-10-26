Dr. Randall Gates, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Gates, DC
Overview
Dr. Randall Gates, DC is a Chiropractor in Reno, NV.
Dr. Gates works at
Locations
-
1
Gates Brain Health Inc.5420 Kietzke Ln Ste 108, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 507-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gates?
Very knowledgeable and caring. Genuinely wants to help. I’ve made more progress under his care than anyone else’s.
About Dr. Randall Gates, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1255633830
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gates works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gates. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.