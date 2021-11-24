Dr. Haugen accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randall Haugen, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Haugen, PHD is a Psychologist in Battle Creek, MI.
Locations
- 1 211 Capital Ave Ne, Battle Creek, MI 49017 Directions (269) 962-2722
- Anthem
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have not received my results yet but I will say that yesterday he was extremely kind and caring and took his time with me. The long testing portion was very intimidating but he helped my anxiety about it prior to taking it. He will have your kids best interests at heart. Whatever my results are, I will trust his judgement and on it; even if it’s bad on me. It’s scary but I truly believe he cares about what is best for kids and helps direct people how to better themselves.
About Dr. Randall Haugen, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1861551947
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haugen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Haugen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haugen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haugen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haugen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.