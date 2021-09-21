Randall Jordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Randall Jordan, PSY
Overview
Randall Jordan, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Dothan, AL.
Randall Jordan works at
Locations
Hope Counseling Services LLC1450 Ross Clark Cir Ste 3, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 794-2113
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is nice. Easy, comforting guy to talk to. Has a way of pulling positives from negatives without patronizing you or treating your problems like they don't matter.
About Randall Jordan, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1801887799
Frequently Asked Questions
Randall Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Randall Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Randall Jordan.
