Dr. Randall Schulze, DC is a Chiropractor in San Antonio, TX.
Randall Schulze & Associates PC11924 Vance Jackson Rd Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 696-5150
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Help me return to normal life. My activities, travel and even dancing. Recommend to anyone seeking releif. Thank you.
About Dr. Randall Schulze, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1467528083
Dr. Schulze accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schulze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulze.
