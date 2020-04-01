Dr. Randall Wallace, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Wallace, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Wallace, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Hartford, CT.
Dr. Wallace works at
Locations
Integrative Psychological Center33 Linden Pl Ste 402, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 944-6609
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Husky Health
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, conscientious and dedicated. Sees the positive in almost every situation.
About Dr. Randall Wallace, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1891049003
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallace accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
