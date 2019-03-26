Dr. Randall Wong, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Wong, OD is an Optometrist in Mission Viejo, CA.
Advanced Eye Medical Group A Professional Corp.26701 Crown Valley Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 582-5009
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Wong was very thorough and explained each step in the process. He even was concerned about some results that were not consistent with my history and age so he asked that I return a few days later for a no charge recheck and validation. I would recommend him to anyone that cares about their eyes.
- Optometry
- English
- 1033205828
- Optometry
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.