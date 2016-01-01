See All Nurse Practitioners in Baton Rouge, LA
Randee Kidder

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Randee Kidder

Randee Kidder is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Randee Kidder works at Baton Rouge General Physicians in Baton Rouge, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Randee Kidder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baton Rouge General Physicians
    8585 Picardy Ave Ste 317, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 819-1160
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    About Randee Kidder

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962820134
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Randee Kidder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Randee Kidder works at Baton Rouge General Physicians in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Randee Kidder’s profile.

    Randee Kidder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Randee Kidder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Randee Kidder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Randee Kidder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

