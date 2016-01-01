Randee Kidder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Randee Kidder
Offers telehealth
Overview of Randee Kidder
Randee Kidder is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA.
Randee Kidder works at
Randee Kidder's Office Locations
Baton Rouge General Physicians8585 Picardy Ave Ste 317, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 819-1160
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
About Randee Kidder
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962820134
Randee Kidder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Randee Kidder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Randee Kidder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Randee Kidder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Randee Kidder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.