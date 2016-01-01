See All Nurse Practitioners in Dania Beach, FL
Randi Berkowitz, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Randi Berkowitz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dania Beach, FL. 

Randi Berkowitz works at Randi Rachel Berkowitz, FNP in Dania Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Randi Berkowitz's Office Locations

    Randi Rachel Berkowitz, FNP
    1815 Griffin Rd Ste 204, Dania Beach, FL 33004 (954) 289-0299
    • First Health

    About Randi Berkowitz, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467876698
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Randi Berkowitz, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Randi Berkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Randi Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Randi Berkowitz works at Randi Rachel Berkowitz, FNP in Dania Beach, FL. View the full address on Randi Berkowitz’s profile.

    Randi Berkowitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Randi Berkowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Randi Berkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Randi Berkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

