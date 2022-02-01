See All Counselors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Randi Fredricks, PHD

Overview

Dr. Randi Fredricks, PHD is a Counselor in San Jose, CA. 

Dr. Fredricks works at San Jose Counseling and Psychotherapy in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Jose Counseling and Psychotherapy
    1174 Lincoln Ave Ste 6, San Jose, CA 95125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 264-3082

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Abigail — Feb 01, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Randi Fredricks, PHD

  • Counseling
  • English
  • 1679889794
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Santa Clara University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Randi Fredricks, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fredricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fredricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fredricks works at San Jose Counseling and Psychotherapy in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fredricks’s profile.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Fredricks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fredricks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fredricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fredricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.