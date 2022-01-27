Dr. Randi Konikoff, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konikoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randi Konikoff, PHD
Overview
Dr. Randi Konikoff, PHD is a Counselor in Concord, NC.
Locations
Randi Konikoff Counseling236 Le Phillip Ct NE Ste D, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 342-1812
Randi Konikoff Counseling16507A Northcross Dr # 105, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 200-1787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the other comments mentioned that Randi is a straight-shooter and that is true. I think we all need to hear the truth whether we want to or not. I have been making progress with Randi's help and I am learning a good deal about myself along the way. She intently listens and helps me to move forward in a positive direction. I wish I had contacted her years ago.
About Dr. Randi Konikoff, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1972832269
Education & Certifications
- Liberty University
Dr. Konikoff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
