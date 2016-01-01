Randi Herman-Roggeman accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Randi Herman-Roggeman, MC
Overview
Randi Herman-Roggeman, MC is a Counselor in Mesa, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2500 S Power Rd Ste 108, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 985-0333
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Randi Herman-Roggeman, MC
- Counseling
- English
- 1104982859
Frequently Asked Questions
Randi Herman-Roggeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Randi Herman-Roggeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Randi Herman-Roggeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Randi Herman-Roggeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Randi Herman-Roggeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.