Dr. Goings II accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Randy Goings II, DC
Overview
Dr. Randy Goings II, DC is a Chiropractor in Columbia, SC.
Locations
Renu Health LLC1812 Hampton St Ste B, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 851-6177
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goings and the staff of ReNu Health are thorough, experienced and gentle professionals. Dr. Goings has made my feet and my knee feel normal after months of constant pain. I am so grateful to have found ReNu Health, our new next door neighbors on Hampton Street. My family, staff and friends will be his next patients!
About Dr. Randy Goings II, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1235178013
Dr. Goings II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Goings II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goings II.
