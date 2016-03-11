Dr. Randy Moffatt, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moffatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Moffatt, OD
Overview of Dr. Randy Moffatt, OD
Dr. Randy Moffatt, OD is an Optometrist in Spokane, WA.

Dr. Moffatt's Office Locations
Rockwood Clinic North Pointe605 E Holland Ave Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99218 Directions (509) 342-3010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moffatt?
Dr Moffatt did a great job of explaining the examination and answering my questions. He is now located at the Costco on Sprague Ave. Really appreciated his willingness to help.
About Dr. Randy Moffatt, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1750359659
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moffatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moffatt accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.


2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moffatt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moffatt.
