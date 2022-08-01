Randy Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Randy Moore, PA-C
Overview
Randy Moore, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Longview, TX.
Randy Moore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Longview Wellness Center1107 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 758-2610
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Randy Moore?
Dr. Randy Moore is an excellent doctor. I have never been disappointed with any of my visits. He shows compassion and is very concerned with my overall well being. Dr Moore is extremely professional and knowledgeable as it pertains to the latest medical treatments and medicines out there. I appreciate how Dr Moore takes the time to explain to me my results. Dr Moore has been my choice for many years and I don’t plan on changing that anytime soon. I will most certainly recommend Dr Moore to anyone that is in need of a caring Dr. especially if your trying to overcome diabetes and high blood pressure.
About Randy Moore, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1053627265
Frequently Asked Questions
Randy Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Randy Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Randy Moore works at
6 patients have reviewed Randy Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Randy Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Randy Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Randy Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.