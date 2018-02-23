Overview

Dr. Randy Ryan, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant International University.



Dr. Ryan works at Intermountain Psychology in Ogden, UT with other offices in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.