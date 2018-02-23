Dr. Randy Ryan, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Ryan, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randy Ryan, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant International University.
Dr. Ryan works at
Locations
-
1
Ogden Office3544 Lincoln Ave Ste G, Ogden, UT 84401 Directions (801) 726-7772
-
2
West Jordan Office8823 S Redwood Rd Ste B, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 913-0098
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr Ryan to my friends and family!! She has helped me so much!! She listens and she is really easy to talk to! I feel like I can tell her anything without judgement or prejudice. She always has thoughtful and knowledgeable responses to my questions and issues! My life has improved greatly since I started seeing her November 2017.
About Dr. Randy Ryan, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1578893129
Education & Certifications
- Alliant International University
- Westminister College
