Dr. Ranee Gumm, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ranee Gumm, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hurst, TX. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Woman's University.
Dr. Gumm works at
Locations
Gumm Psychological Services, PC1848 Norwood Plz, Hurst, TX 76054 Directions (817) 282-6655
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
It was my first time today with Dr. Gumm, she was very nice and helpful ?? I can't wait to go back ??
About Dr. Ranee Gumm, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1104834175
Education & Certifications
- Southern Methodist University
- Texas Woman's University
- Louisiana State Univ
