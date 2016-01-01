Dr. Raphael Cervera, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cervera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raphael Cervera, DC
Overview
Dr. Raphael Cervera, DC is a Chiropractor in Miami, FL.
Dr. Cervera works at
Locations
-
1
Professional Medical Grp Inc10686 Sw 24th St, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 553-5140
-
2
Abundance Spa and Rehab3650 SW 10th St # 1-B, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 857-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cervera?
About Dr. Raphael Cervera, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1225298995
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cervera accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cervera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cervera works at
Dr. Cervera speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cervera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cervera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cervera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cervera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.