Raquel Bolender

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Overview of Raquel Bolender

Raquel Bolender is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA. 

Raquel Bolender works at Mary Bridge Pediatrics - Union Avenue  in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Raquel Bolender's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Union Avenue Pediatrics
    1530 S Union Ave Ste 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 301-5300
    Jan 03, 2019
    I have been seeing Raquel at Mindful Therapy Group for around a year and a half now. She is excellent at identifying the things I run into while trying to live alongside the difficult parts of my mind. She is very knowledgeable and has the ability to take multiple approaches to understanding and working on her clients.
