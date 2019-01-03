Raquel Bolender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Raquel Bolender
Overview of Raquel Bolender
Raquel Bolender is a Nurse Practitioner in Tacoma, WA.
Raquel Bolender works at
Raquel Bolender's Office Locations
Union Avenue Pediatrics1530 S Union Ave Ste 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 301-5300
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Raquel at Mindful Therapy Group for around a year and a half now. She is excellent at identifying the things I run into while trying to live alongside the difficult parts of my mind. She is very knowledgeable and has the ability to take multiple approaches to understanding and working on her clients.
About Raquel Bolender
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790119675
