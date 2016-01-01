Raquel Vallejo-Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Raquel Vallejo-Moore, PA-C
Overview
Raquel Vallejo-Moore, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in El Paso, TX.
Raquel Vallejo-Moore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Paso Del Norte Pediatrics P.A.2325 Pershing Dr, El Paso, TX 79903 Directions (915) 590-5600Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Raquel Vallejo-Moore?
About Raquel Vallejo-Moore, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1790010650
Frequently Asked Questions
Raquel Vallejo-Moore works at
Raquel Vallejo-Moore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Raquel Vallejo-Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raquel Vallejo-Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raquel Vallejo-Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.