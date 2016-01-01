See All Physicians Assistants in El Paso, TX
Raquel Vallejo-Moore, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Raquel Vallejo-Moore, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in El Paso, TX. 

Raquel Vallejo-Moore works at Paso Del Norte Pediatrics, PA in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paso Del Norte Pediatrics P.A.
    2325 Pershing Dr, El Paso, TX 79903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 590-5600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Raquel Vallejo-Moore, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1790010650
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

