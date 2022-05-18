See All Physicians Assistants in Plano, TX
Rashadah Jordan Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Rashadah Jordan

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Rashadah Jordan is a Physician Assistant in Plano, TX. 

Rashadah Jordan works at Fusion Family Consulting in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fusion Family Consulting
    1700 Alma Dr Ste 580, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 344-1414

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Rashadah Jordan?

May 18, 2022
We have had a wonderful experience with Rashadah and would recommend her highly! My kids feel she gets them and mom feels heard.
Human/Parent — May 18, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Rashadah Jordan
How would you rate your experience with Rashadah Jordan?
  • Likelihood of recommending Rashadah Jordan to family and friends

Rashadah Jordan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Rashadah Jordan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rashadah Jordan.

About Rashadah Jordan

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1275197980
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Rashadah Jordan is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rashadah Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rashadah Jordan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Rashadah Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rashadah Jordan works at Fusion Family Consulting in Plano, TX. View the full address on Rashadah Jordan’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Rashadah Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rashadah Jordan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rashadah Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rashadah Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Rashadah Jordan?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.