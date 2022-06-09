Raul Avila, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raul Avila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Raul Avila, LPC
Overview
Raul Avila, LPC is a Counselor in Hamden, CT.
Raul Avila works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alternative Therapy LLC2911 Dixwell Ave Ste 301, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 281-0300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthyCT
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Raul Avila?
Ive spent my whole life going in and out of therapy sessions since I was about 6 years old. I have switched to over 25 therapists in my lifetime because they just didnt understand what I was feeling but meeting Raul, he got it and I have honestly been living my life a lot better thanks to everything I have learned from him and the motivation he has given me. I am not perfect and neither is my mental illness and it will never go away but Ive learned to live with it.
About Raul Avila, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1568780963
Education & Certifications
- University Of Brigdeport
Frequently Asked Questions
Raul Avila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Raul Avila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Raul Avila works at
Raul Avila speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Raul Avila. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raul Avila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raul Avila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raul Avila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.