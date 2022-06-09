See All Counselors in Hamden, CT
Raul Avila, LPC

3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Raul Avila, LPC is a Counselor in Hamden, CT. 

Raul Avila works at Alternative Therapy LLC in Hamden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alternative Therapy LLC
    2911 Dixwell Ave Ste 301, Hamden, CT 06518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 281-0300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthyCT
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 09, 2022
    Ive spent my whole life going in and out of therapy sessions since I was about 6 years old. I have switched to over 25 therapists in my lifetime because they just didnt understand what I was feeling but meeting Raul, he got it and I have honestly been living my life a lot better thanks to everything I have learned from him and the motivation he has given me. I am not perfect and neither is my mental illness and it will never go away but Ive learned to live with it.
    About Raul Avila, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568780963
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Brigdeport
