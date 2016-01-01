See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Raul Caudillo, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Raul Caudillo, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Raul Caudillo, FNP

Raul Caudillo, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Raul Caudillo works at Candelaria Medical Center in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Danielle Fisher, PMHNP-BC
Danielle Fisher, PMHNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Krystal Kalt
Krystal Kalt
3.0 (2)
View Profile

Raul Caudillo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Candelaria Medical Center
    8269 N Loop Dr, El Paso, TX 79907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 591-1615
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00am
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Raul Caudillo?

Photo: Raul Caudillo, FNP
How would you rate your experience with Raul Caudillo, FNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Raul Caudillo to family and friends

Raul Caudillo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Raul Caudillo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Raul Caudillo, FNP.

About Raul Caudillo, FNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1619589165
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Raul Caudillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Raul Caudillo works at Candelaria Medical Center in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Raul Caudillo’s profile.

Raul Caudillo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Raul Caudillo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raul Caudillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raul Caudillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Raul Caudillo, FNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.