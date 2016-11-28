Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raul Sanchez, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raul Sanchez, PHD is a Psychologist in Sioux City, IA.
Dr. Sanchez works at
Locations
Multi Care Physicians Group PC3930 Stadium Dr, Sioux City, IA 51106 Directions (712) 271-6463
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanchez is wonderful. He was so helpful with our child during a very difficult time. He relates well to people of all ages and ethic backgrounds. Can't recommend him enough.
About Dr. Raul Sanchez, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1710068002
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.