Dr. Raul Trevino III, OD is an Optometrist in San Antonio, TX.
Catalyst Physical Therapy P.l.l.c2210 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78213 Directions (210) 344-1400
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been going there for Years Doctor Cooney was one of the best eye exams I've ever had the customer service is Great and the prices are in line with the lesser chains! Dr. Trevino is there also, who owns these Professional stores....
- Optometry
- English
- 1073650883
Dr. Trevino III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trevino III accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trevino III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Trevino III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trevino III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trevino III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trevino III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.