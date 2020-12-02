Raven Modisette is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raven Modisette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Raven Modisette
Offers telehealth
Overview of Raven Modisette
Raven Modisette is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, TX.
Raven Modisette works at
Raven Modisette's Office Locations
1
Elite Psychiatry, PC3901 Arlington Highlands Blvd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 695-5035Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Purple Hearts Primary Care Services688 W Pioneer Pkwy Ste 120, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Directions (817) 695-5035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Meridian Health Plan
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Raven's been really great to me & my 2 boys that come see her. She listens & I know that she genuinely cares about their wellbeing. On this last visit for my oldest son, he broke down in tears and opened up to her about a past trauma that he NEVER speaks about. He is stable on his medications & is truly experiencing an immense amount of growth because of Ms. Raven. She carefully monitors his meds & has fine tuned the dosage. She's seriously a master in her profession.
About Raven Modisette
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225580293
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Raven Modisette has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Raven Modisette accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Raven Modisette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Raven Modisette works at
11 patients have reviewed Raven Modisette. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raven Modisette.
