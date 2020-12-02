See All Nurse Practitioners in Arlington, TX
Raven Modisette

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.8 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Raven Modisette

Raven Modisette is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, TX. 

Raven Modisette works at Behavioral Health in Arlington, TX with other offices in Grand Prairie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Raven Modisette's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elite Psychiatry, PC
    3901 Arlington Highlands Blvd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 695-5035
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Purple Hearts Primary Care Services
    688 W Pioneer Pkwy Ste 120, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 695-5035

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress-Induced Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 02, 2020
    Raven's been really great to me & my 2 boys that come see her. She listens & I know that she genuinely cares about their wellbeing. On this last visit for my oldest son, he broke down in tears and opened up to her about a past trauma that he NEVER speaks about. He is stable on his medications & is truly experiencing an immense amount of growth because of Ms. Raven. She carefully monitors his meds & has fine tuned the dosage. She's seriously a master in her profession.
    Brian — Dec 02, 2020
    Photo: Raven Modisette
    About Raven Modisette

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225580293
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Raven Modisette is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raven Modisette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Raven Modisette has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Raven Modisette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Raven Modisette. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raven Modisette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raven Modisette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raven Modisette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

