Ray Blume, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Ray Blume, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Gibbsboro, NJ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    146 S Lakeview Dr Ste 300, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026 (856) 784-5055
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 13, 2022
    I wish I had met him sooner in life. I haven’t seen him in a long time, but I think of him often. He improved the way I “reframe” negative situations. He introduced me to tools that I practice daily and have changed my life…for the better! Would I recommend him to a best friend or family member? It’s an easy Yes from me! Patience, practice, acceptance, letting go of poor thinking habits and letting the counseling “marinate” is very important in understanding what continues to negatively affect your life. When I met Ray, I was at my lowest, but no more :)
    Deborah G. — Nov 13, 2022
    About Ray Blume, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629143128
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ray Blume, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ray Blume is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ray Blume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Ray Blume. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ray Blume.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ray Blume, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ray Blume appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

