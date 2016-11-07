Overview

Dr. Ray Drury, DC is a Chiropractor in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Drury works at Upper Cervical Health Centers Of America in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.