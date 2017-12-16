Dr. Horan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ray Horan, DC
Overview
Dr. Ray Horan, DC is a Chiropractor in Red Bank, NJ.
Dr. Horan works at
Locations
Horan Chiropractic Health Center PC261 STATE ROUTE 35, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 842-5566
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Horan has taken care of me for years. Great chiropractor, makes sure you know all of your options including exercise, physical therapy, surgeries, acupuncture. He's not one to just push his own care. All around good guy and doc. Awesome staff.
About Dr. Ray Horan, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1972729309
Frequently Asked Questions
