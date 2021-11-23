Raymond Salcido accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Raymond Salcido, LCSW
Overview
Raymond Salcido, LCSW is a Counselor in Laguna Hills, CA.
Raymond Salcido works at
Locations
Cathy L. Weinstein, MFT, Laguna Hills, CA25283 Cabot Rd Ste 204, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 452-0077
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Ray has really assisted me to deal with some big life changes. He is very easy to talk to, not stuffy or judgmental. He takes his time to understand and helps me to make decisions based on what I want/need. I would strongly recommend him to anyone going through difficult times, or who feel like their life is spinning out of control.
About Raymond Salcido, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Raymond Salcido. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raymond Salcido.
