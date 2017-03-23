Dr. Raymond Bodensieck, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodensieck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Bodensieck, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Raymond Bodensieck, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
Dr. Bodensieck works at
Locations
-
1
Raymond Bodensieck, PsyD12 Corporate Dr, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 383-7793
-
2
Navy Health Clinic1 West Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 583-5300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bodensieck?
Dr. Bodensieck is so far the greatest most helpful psychologist I've ever had. I would reccomend him to everyone and anyone. He is amazing and he knows what to tell you and how to tell you.
About Dr. Raymond Bodensieck, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1528156759
Education & Certifications
- Dutchess County Department Of Mental Hygiene
- Chicago School of Professional Psychology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodensieck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodensieck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodensieck works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodensieck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodensieck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodensieck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodensieck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.