See All Counselors in Hoboken, NJ
Raymond Brock-Murray, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Raymond Brock-Murray, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Raymond Brock-Murray, LPC is a Counselor in Hoboken, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Will Lee, MD
Dr. Will Lee, MD
3.4 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
4.2 (42)
View Profile
Madeline Weinfeld, LCSW
Madeline Weinfeld, LCSW
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    1 Newark St Ste 25A, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 448-7234

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Raymond Brock-Murray?

Dec 25, 2022
Dr Ray is down to earth, easy to connect and relate to, devout to God's path and His Messenger, and sincere in his listening and advising.
— Dec 25, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Raymond Brock-Murray, LPC
How would you rate your experience with Raymond Brock-Murray, LPC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Raymond Brock-Murray to family and friends

Raymond Brock-Murray's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Raymond Brock-Murray

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Raymond Brock-Murray, LPC.

About Raymond Brock-Murray, LPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1013285782
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Raymond Brock-Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Raymond Brock-Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raymond Brock-Murray.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raymond Brock-Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raymond Brock-Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Raymond Brock-Murray, LPC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.