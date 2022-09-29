Raymond Dickerson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raymond Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Raymond Dickerson, PA-C
Raymond Dickerson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in McDonough, GA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Eagles Landing Family Practice - Hwy 155 Office2200 Highway 155 N Ste 100, McDonough, GA 30252 Directions (678) 490-0341Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Of course they will not tell you at ELFP (Aylo) where he went because they know you will go there. I have seen Scott for many many years now and would like to know he is ok.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1851521140
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
