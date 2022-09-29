See All Physicians Assistants in McDonough, GA
Raymond Dickerson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.9 (46)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Raymond Dickerson, PA-C

Raymond Dickerson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in McDonough, GA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.

Raymond Dickerson works at Aylo Health in McDonough, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Raymond Dickerson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eagles Landing Family Practice - Hwy 155 Office
    2200 Highway 155 N Ste 100, McDonough, GA 30252 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 490-0341
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergic Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Casting
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Of course they will not tell you at ELFP (Aylo) where he went because they know you will go there. I have seen Scott for many many years now and would like to know he is ok.
    RICK PLEMONS — Sep 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Raymond Dickerson, PA-C
    About Raymond Dickerson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851521140
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Raymond Dickerson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raymond Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Raymond Dickerson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Raymond Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Raymond Dickerson works at Aylo Health in McDonough, GA. View the full address on Raymond Dickerson’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Raymond Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raymond Dickerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raymond Dickerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raymond Dickerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

