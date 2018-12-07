See All Psychologists in Norman, OK
Dr. Raymond Fuchs, PHD

Adolescent Psychology
4.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Raymond Fuchs, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma.

Dr. Fuchs works at Psych Force in Norman, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psych Force
    330 W Gray St Ste 518, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 217-2964

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 07, 2018
    Very intelligent man, takes time to listen and identify source of issues. Very concerned about my well being. Definitely fortunate to have found his practice. His staff always friendly and helpful.
    Norman, OK — Dec 07, 2018
    About Dr. Raymond Fuchs, PHD

    • Adolescent Psychology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386656106
    Education & Certifications

    • Oklahoma State Department Of Health
    • University of Oklahoma
    • Oklahoma State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Fuchs, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuchs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fuchs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fuchs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuchs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuchs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuchs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuchs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

