Dr. Raymond Fuchs, PHD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Fuchs, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Adolescent Psychology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oklahoma.
Dr. Fuchs works at
Locations
Psych Force330 W Gray St Ste 518, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 217-2964
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthChoice
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Very intelligent man, takes time to listen and identify source of issues. Very concerned about my well being. Definitely fortunate to have found his practice. His staff always friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Raymond Fuchs, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Department Of Health
- University of Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
