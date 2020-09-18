See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Raymond Jolly, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Raymond Jolly, PA is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Raymond Jolly works at EmergeOrtho Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton
    2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Emergeortho PA
    8115 Market St Ste 108, Wilmington, NC 28411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 332-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    EmergeOrtho AccessOrtho - Wilmington/Oleander
    4815 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 332-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Raymond Jolly, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588666929
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Nevada at Las Vegas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Raymond Jolly, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raymond Jolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Raymond Jolly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Raymond Jolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Raymond Jolly works at EmergeOrtho Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Raymond Jolly’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Raymond Jolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raymond Jolly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raymond Jolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raymond Jolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

