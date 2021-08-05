Raymond Kagels, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raymond Kagels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Raymond Kagels, PA
Overview
Raymond Kagels, PA is a Physician Assistant in Worcester, MA. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Raymond Kagels works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 363-6095Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Raymond Kagels?
I have been a patient since Feb 2020 and Ray does all my knee injections. He is very kind and caring. Makes you feel very comfortable and always has a smile. Even my husband thought he was awesome, especially since I had a recent issue with my knee.
About Raymond Kagels, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1174583348
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Raymond Kagels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Raymond Kagels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Raymond Kagels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Raymond Kagels works at
2 patients have reviewed Raymond Kagels. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raymond Kagels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raymond Kagels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raymond Kagels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.